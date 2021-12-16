Ipswich Town's Kevin Beattie statue installed ahead of unveiling
A statue of an Ipswich Town legend has been installed near the football ground but will remain under wraps until the weekend.
Kevin Beattie, voted Ipswich's greatest player by fans, died from a heart attack in September 2018, aged 64.
The bronze sculpture of The Beat by Sean Hedges-Quinn was made possible through a fans crowdfunding campaign.
Brad Jones, who led the campaign committee, said it was "looking fantastic".
The fundraising appeal was led by the East Anglian Daily Times/Ipswich Star, alongside BBC Suffolk and the TWTD website, and was launched after Beattie's sudden death.
Fans helped raise £110,000 for the sculpture of the defender, which was meant to be unveiled on 2 May 2020.
Mr Jones, editor of the East Anglian Daily Times, said: "We can't wait to finally unveil this statue to fans, who have driven this project since day one."
The statue of Beattie was put in place in Portman Road on Thursday, on land provided by Ipswich Borough Council, which commissioned the statue.
Councillor Alasdair Ross said: "Kevin Beattie was a member of the FA and UEFA cup-winning Ipswich Town team and he also played for England.
"He is one of the best known and most talented of the many greats who have played for our side.
"I'm pleased that the statute is being put up to commemorate him and the wonderful times he brought to the Blues."
The sculpture has been placed near existing statues of former Ipswich Town and England managers Sir Bobby Robson and Sir Alf Ramsey, both of which were made by Mr Hedges-Quinn.
Beattie, who grew up in Carlisle, won nine international caps and was a central figure in Sir Bobby's team that won the FA Cup in 1978 and Uefa Cup in 1981, but his career was cut short by injuries.
The statue will remain covered until Saturday, which would have been Beattie's 68th birthday, when it is due to be unveiled between 09:30 and 11:00 GMT, ahead of the League One match against Sunderland, which kicks-off at 15:00.
Among those attending the unveiling will be members of Beattie's family, former team-mates and the sculptor.