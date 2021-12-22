Chairwoman quits over West Suffolk Hospital whistleblower handling
The chairwoman of an NHS trust criticised for asking staff for fingerprints as it hunted a whistleblower has announced she is stepping down.
Sheila Childerhouse said she took personal responsibility for the failings at West Suffolk Hospital.
Last week a report highlighted how staff were also targeted when they spoke out over a drug-taking colleague.
The trust said Ms Childerhouse would be leaving her role in January.
A report commissioned by NHS Improvement identified a series of failures in the way the hospital's management handled concerns over an anaesthetist who had been seen injecting himself with painkilling drugs while caring for patients.
The anaesthetist, known as Dr A, was also the subject of an anonymous letter sent to the husband of Susan Warby, a patient who died after mistakes were made during an operation he was involved in.
Her inquest ruled out any direct responsibility for her death on the part of Dr A, who later left the trust.
The independent review by Christine Outram described how Dr A was allowed to continuing practising but another consultant who had raised concerns about him found herself subject to a disciplinary investigation.
That doctor, Patricia Mills, told the BBC that she feared for her career.
She was also asked for handwriting and fingerprint samples when she came under suspicion of being the letter writer, which she denied.
Ms Childerhouse was criticised for passing on a confidential email detailing Dr Mills' concerns over whether Dr A was fit to practise to the trust's then chief executive, Dr Stephen Dunn.
'Great sadness'
The trust apologised following the publication of the report.
Dr Dunn stepped down from his role in August but it has since emerged he will still be paid until next September, in accordance with his contract.
Ms Childerhouse said it was "with great sadness" that she was stepping down.
"I recognise and take personal accountability for the failings identified in the independent review into whistleblowing, and believe it is in the best interests of the organisation, our staff, patients and community that I do," she said.
"The last two years have been exhausting for all involved and I remain sincerely sorry to the staff and families affected."
Trust interim chief executive Craig Black said: "Over the years Sheila has played a lead role in the successful integration of community services within the trust, and has ensured, through her involvement in the Suffolk and North East Essex integrated care system's chairs group, that the West Suffolk has had a voice when looking to the future of local health and care services.
"This is especially true in all the work she has done in the background in relation to the proposed new hospital".
