Ipswich Town's Kevin Beattie statue unveiled at Portman Road
A statue of an Ipswich Town legend has been installed near the football ground where he played.
Kevin Beattie, voted Ipswich's greatest player by fans, died from a heart attack in September 2018, aged 64.
The bronze sculpture of The Beat was made possible after fans started a crowdfunding campaign.
Creator and fan since 1982, Sean Hedges-Quinn, said he had been left "emotional", adding, "I can't tell you what this means to me to do this."
The fundraising campaign was led by the East Anglian Daily Times (EADT)/Ipswich Star, alongside BBC Suffolk and TWTD website, and was launched after Beattie's sudden death.
Brad Jones, the editor of the EADT, said they had all been on a "journey".
"The magical thing about this it's just been driven by the fans so many people have been so generous.
"Since day one we had donations come in, the whole community has come together, because we love The Beat, but also we love Ipswich Town Football club, this is really special day."
