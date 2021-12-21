Covid: Suffolk's coronavirus cases increase by 50%
The number of Covid cases in Suffolk has increased by more than 50%, official figures showed.
There were 5,446 new cases in the week up to and including 16 December, up from 3,564 the week before.
The data showed that in the last week there were 10 deaths in Suffolk of people who had tested positive for Covid in the previous 28 days.
The county's public sector leaders urged people to "step-up your efforts to keep cases low in Suffolk".
The leaders of Suffolk County County and the five district councils, plus Police and Crime Commissioner for Suffolk Tim Passmore, have written a joint letter to residents.
"We must follow guidance and - most importantly - get your booster vaccination," it said.
"Suffolk has proved time and time again that we have the resolve and grit to get through this - and we must do so again."
The letter added: "We understand, especially in the run up to the festive season, that people may worry about the new variant and what 2022 may bring.
"However, there are many reasons to remain positive and hopeful.
"We have a hugely successful vaccination programme in Suffolk. Without doubt this has saved numerous lives and with the booster drive, will continue to do so."
Figures showed there were 115 Covid patients in the hospitals serving the county, which includes Ipswich and Colchester hospitals plus West Suffolk in Bury St Edmunds and the James Paget in Gorleston.
Hotspot areas included Thurston, Badwell Ash, Elmswell North, Moreton Hall, Southwold, Reydon, Wrentham, Kesgrave, Martlesham and Rushmere.
Suffolk was previously designated an Enhanced Response Area, but that status ended at the start of December.
