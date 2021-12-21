BBC News

Winter solstice: Photographers capture sunrise over the North Sea

Published
Image source, Rich G
Image caption,
Rich G saw the sunrise at Ness Point, Lowestoft, with other watchers

On the shortest day of the year, photographers have captured the sun rising over the North Sea to mark the winter solstice.

It rose at 08:04 GMT and will set at 15:53, giving just under eight hours of daylight.

Twitter user Rich G was at the UK's most easterly point, Ness Point in Lowestoft, Suffolk, with other early risers where caught the moment.

BBC Weather Watcher, Walking Tractor, took a "blink and you'll miss it" image of Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk, just before the sun disappeared behind the clouds.

Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/Walking Tractor
Image caption,
BBC Weather Watcher Walking Tractor said it was a chilly start to the day...
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/Walking Tractor
Image caption,
...and there was also a gentle breeze
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/Ellie
Image caption,
BBC Weather Watcher Ellie photographed the sun over the sea in Lowestoft....
Image source, BBC Weather Watchers/Juniperbeddy
Image caption,
...where fellow Weather Watcher Juniperbeddy took this photo

