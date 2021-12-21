Winter solstice: Photographers capture sunrise over the North Sea
- Published
On the shortest day of the year, photographers have captured the sun rising over the North Sea to mark the winter solstice.
It rose at 08:04 GMT and will set at 15:53, giving just under eight hours of daylight.
Twitter user Rich G was at the UK's most easterly point, Ness Point in Lowestoft, Suffolk, with other early risers where caught the moment.
The Winter Solstice Sunrise from Ness Point Lowestoft, the most easterly point in the UK. #WinterSolstice #sunrise #Solstice #Solstice2021 @BBCLookEast @PaMediaGroup @alimason #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/Bq7LRr8zv3— Rich G (@laserusuk) December 21, 2021
BBC Weather Watcher, Walking Tractor, took a "blink and you'll miss it" image of Caister-on-Sea, Norfolk, just before the sun disappeared behind the clouds.
