Ed Sheeran and LadBaby give Waveney food bank helping hand
- Published
Ed Sheeran and LadBaby have spent time helping at a food bank ahead of Christmas.
The singer and YouTube stars Mark and Roxanne Hoyle joined staff at Waveney Foodbank in Suffolk.
Matthew Scade, from the food bank near Eye, said it was "brilliant" to have their help.
The stars are hoping to be number one at Christmas, along with Elton John, with their collaborative single Sausage Rolls for Everyone.
The Hoyles have raised money for the Trussell Trust food bank charity with their sausage roll-themed singles since 2018.
This year's attempt is a version of Sheeran and Sir Elton's Merry Christmas, which is also in the race to top the festive charts.
If LadBaby's version takes the top spot, they would overtake the Spice Girls and The Beatles as the act with the most consecutive Christmas number ones.
Together with Sheeran, they visited Waveney Foodbank, which distributes almost 12,000 emergency food parcels in a year.
Mr Scade said the celebrity guests helped packed boxes, put together Christmas bags and found out more about the work.
"It was brilliant to have them come over, not just promoting the song but also promoting the work that food banks do up and down the country," he said.
Sheeran said he asked to team up with the Hoyles earlier in the year.
"What I love about Christmas is the Christmas songs and stuff having a little bit of humour in it," said Sheeran.
"What Mark and Rox brought back was basically, like, a feel-good factor to Christmas songs but also massively important light being shone on a great charity and a great cause."
Gary Barlow, Abba and Adele are also in the running for the festive chart.
