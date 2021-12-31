New Year Honours: BBC Radio Suffolk presenter Mark Murphy awarded MBE
An award-winning local radio presenter has been recognised in the New Year Honours.
Mark Murphy, who presents BBC Radio Suffolk's Breakfast show, has been appointed an MBE.
The 57-year-old has been recognised for his services to radio and the community in his home county.
Mr Murphy, who has worked at BBC Radio Suffolk for more than 30 years, said he was "thrilled and honoured" and wished his parents were alive to see it.
He said: "I'm truly stunned to receive it and it all seems rather surreal at the moment.
"I am of course thrilled and honoured too but when the letter arrived a few weeks ago you could have literally knocked me over with a feather. I never in a million years expected it."
During his time at the radio station, he has launched the "Don't be at Tosser" campaign to tackle littering and "Planet Suffolk" to help the environment.
He has also worked with the Chief Constable of Suffolk to establish a knife amnesty, and helped the introduction of motorbike safety courses for motorists with the Think Bike campaign.
In 2017 he founded Suffolk Day to recognise and celebrate the county, and as the breakfast presenter, he has been at the forefront of the Covid pandemic response delivering trusted news, linking community groups and raising spirits.
He received a Lord Lieutenant Award in recognition of this work in January 2021.
Mr Murphy added: "I'd like to thank everyone who I've worked with over my 30 plus years at BBC Radio Suffolk and to everyone who's tuned in during that time. I couldn't have achieved anything without their help and support.
"I was born in Suffolk, I've lived here all my life and I'm passionate about trying to help make it an even better place to live. It's a wonderful community here and I'm so proud to serve it.
"I just wish my mum and dad were around to see that their little boy did OK."
