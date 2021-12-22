Covid-19: Christmas side effect theory over booster no-shows
- Published
A top health official has spoken of her concern that people were not turning up for booster vaccinations over fears of side effects on Christmas Day.
The centre at Chelmsford Racecourse, Essex, can deliver 6,000 jabs but had only done about 150 by 11:30 GMT.
Chief nurse for Suffolk and north-east Essex, Lisa Nobes, said some centres had 20-25% "did not attend" rates.
She said: "I suspect people are a little worried about not feeling great on Christmas Day."
In England, boosters are available to over 18s, as long as it is three months since their second dose.
The most common side effects include a sore arm, headache, chills, fatigue and nausea, according to a study this year.
Ms Nobes said: "The reality is that for those for most people, by far the majority, you might have a bit of headache, a sore arm the next day.
"But for most people that have their booster, they wouldn't still be experiencing side effects three days later.
"So actually now is great time to get your booster because we've got three days until Christmas Day."
In the Suffolk and north-east Essex area, 72% of people eligible for the booster have received their jab.
She said the vaccination centres had been "very busy until now, but we are seeing more people just not turning up for their appointments".
The chief nurse said: "It does worry me, because the quicker we get people boosters the quicker people have more immunity against Omicron.
"Every day that people delay, it is another day they may actually catch Covid and be quite unwell with it.
"People's immunity has waned after the second dose, after three months, so you are not as protected as you might think you are."
Early studies from UK researchers suggest a booster vaccine - on top of the first two jabs - will provide 80-85% protection against Omicron and 97% against Delta.
