Miss Universe Great Britain: 'I have a friend now in 80 countries'
By Dawn Gerber
BBC News, East
- Published
The current Miss Universe Great Britain winner said competing on an international platform was "incredible" and a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity".
Emma Rose Collingridge, 23, from Suffolk, took part in the 70th Miss Universe pageant in Israel last month.
Miss Universe India, Harnaaz Sandhu, was crowned the overall winner, with Ms Collingridge coming in the top 16.
"There have only been 22 women that have represented Great Britain and I'm only the fifth to place," she said.
"The buzz around the whole competition was incredible and we were treated so, so well. We were kept so safe."
Taking part was a "dream come true" for the English graduate from Loughborough University, who won the Miss Universe Great Britain title in October.
She wants to use her platform to champion women's causes, including her own Draw The Line campaign about bystander intervention.
"I think everyone looking from an external point of view saw competitors, but us being there, we all just saw each other as sisters," said Ms Collingridge, who lives near Ipswich.
"It was a dream come true, to be able to wear that Great Britain sash and represent our country on such a prestigious international stage."
The pageant had preliminary rounds, semi-finals and live shows, with contestants competing in the categories of evening gown, interview, swimwear - which is marked on dedication to a healthy lifestyle - and a national costume competition.
"We were judged on our behaviour, like how we interacted with people, our relationships with the other girls. We all had chaperones, so our chaperones regularly gave feedback to the Miss Universe organisation," Ms Collingridge said.
"We were given an option of five or six different swimwear designs, so I actually wore a one-piece on stage, I didn't wear a bikini. We got to choose whatever we felt more comfortable in and we had the shawl as well.
"Miss Universe is so incredibly relevant today. It's a platform for women to really speak up about issues that they're passionate about, but also to become leaders in their local communities and encourage other women to continue to take up space in society.
"I think Miss Universe is a shining light and leading example of women that are incredibly multifaceted and that do have the confidence and the ability to really take leaps forward to drive change."
Ms Collingridge said through the pageant she learned about different cultures and was able to tick off some "bucket list travel moments", such floating in the Dead Sea and seeing wild dolphins.
"From this whole experience, firstly I have a friend now in 80 different countries around the world, so I can go and travel anywhere I like.
"It was incredible. The confidence that I've gained, the experience and the memories I will never ever forget. It truly was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."
Speaking of the future, she said: "I'll definitely be making the most of this opportunity, to hopefully travel the world, to progress my modelling and acting and presenting, but also continue with my platform and continue to make a change."