Covid: Teen receives Ipswich vaccination centre's two millionth jab
- Published
A 14-year-old boy said it was a "privilege" to be the recipient of a vaccination centre's two millionth jab.
Callum was vaccinated at the Gainsborough Sports Centre in Ipswich, Suffolk.
The teenager said he decided to get the jab as most of his friends had it and it made them feel "a bit more safe" going out.
Kerry Donovan said she was "a little bit proud" to have given the centre's two millionth dose.
She said although the vaccination centre was "a little quiet compared to last week", there was still "a steady stream of patients".
Ms Donovan said she would encourage people to attend the centre and get vaccinated.
"Come on down, we would love to see you," she said.
"We will look after you really well and we promise it won't hurt too much and you'll be much healthier afterwards."
Callum echoed the sentiment and said getting vaccinated was "probably the best for you and people around you".
"It was a privilege and it feels so good to get it done and out the way," he said.
