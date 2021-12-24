Ed Sheeran guitar raises over £50,000 in charity raffle
A prototype guitar created for Ed Sheeran to mark his latest album has raised £52,765 in a charity raffle.
The pop star worked with guitar-maker George Lowden to create a special instrument to tie in with his album = (Equals).
It was raffled by charity GeeWizz with proceeds going towards a music pod and disabled facilities at a school in his hometown of Framlingham, Suffolk.
Hospital worker Kellie Myers won after buying a £5 raffle ticket.
Remaining funds will be distributed by GeeWizz to other projects for learning disabled and neurodivergent children across Suffolk.
Mrs Myers from Ipswich, whose two sons Henry, 14, and Jacob, 13, are learning to play guitar, said she was "thrilled and delighted" and that the whole family "loved Ed".
Sheeran signed the guitar, personalising it with the message "Henry + Jacob! Play this guitar!"
The singer-songwriter also wrote 'Wait for me to come home...', which Ms Myers said were her favourite lyrics from his song Photograph.
She said: "GeeWizz is an amazing charity and they've been doing a lot for the local community, so we wanted to support them and Ed."
The prototype, from which 3,000 final versions have been made, is crafted from walnut and spruce trees that have fallen naturally.
A total of 10,553 raffle tickets were sold in more than 160 countries around the world.
In a video message recorded while holding the guitar, ahead of the raffle, Sheeran said: "This is the prototype of the new Equals guitar by Sheeran Guitars by Lowden.
"It is one of one; there is not another guitar like this.
"This is the guitar that gets sent to me to check that all the other guitars are all right - it says 'prototype' in it."
"It's going to build a music centre at a primary school near me, which I'm really excited about."
Sheeran also donated three signed Ipswich Town Football Club 2021/22 home football shirts with an Ed Sheeran tour sponsor logo across the chest as runner-up prizes.
Sir Robert Hitcham's Primary School in Framlingham is without a music room for its pupils and is in need of extra facilities for learning disabled and neurodivergent students.
Gina Long, founder of GeeWizz, said: "What a wonderful life-changing fundraiser to finish the year with; it's the very best Christmas present GeeWizz is able to give, thanks to the generosity and kindness of Ed Sheeran, who is charity champion on every level."
