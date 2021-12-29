Sizewell C decision could be delayed after minister agrees extension
The government's decision over whether a new nuclear reactor on the Suffolk coast will be built, could be delayed.
The announcement on Sizewell C should be made in April, but an expert team has asked for a six-week extension to prepare a report.
The Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng granted the request to push back their deadline to 25 February.
But he has asked that the Planning Inspectorate "should ensure future timetables... are adhered to".
The consultation into French energy giant EDF's proposal for Sizewell C closed in October.
The Planning Inspectorate deals with nationally important developments and appointed an Examination Authority to carefully assess the project and write a report for the minister.
The small panel of experts had three months to prepare the report, but due to a number of factors including 22 changes to the proposal and illness in the team, it applied for more time.
Although the minister agreed, he did not want developers to lose confidence in national projects and asked in a letter for the authority to be better prepared.
Mr Kwarteng asked for it to be able to "cope with unexpected circumstances such as illness".
He also requested for it to consider "how to cater for situations that can be anticipated, such as very large volumes of documentation, strong and divided views, and some material changes for a nuclear project, all of which we have also seen in previous nuclear applications".
The extension could now result in a delay to the overall decision date as Mr Kwarteng has three months to consider the report before making any final announcement.
EDF has said Sizewell C would generate 3.2 gigawatts of electricity, enough to provide 7% of the UK's needs.
The developer has said construction could take about nine years.
A statement about the delay will be made to Parliament.
