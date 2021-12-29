Manea: Teenager dies in car crash on road he lived on
A teenager has died after a car crash on the road he lived on.
Kelso Lawrence, 19, was driving a silver Peugeot 206 when it crashed on Byall Fen Drove in Manea, Cambridgeshire, at about 02:00 GMT on Monday.
Emergency services attended the scene but the father-of-one died at the scene. Two passengers in the car were uninjured, Cambridgeshire Police said.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to contact officers on 101.
Mr Lawrence's family said he would be "sorely missed by all the family, his son and his many, many friends".
