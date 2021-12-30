Beach hut and garden waste costs to rise in east Suffolk
- Published
The cost of hiring a beach hut is set to go up from the spring.
East Suffolk Council will decide increases to the cost of council-owned beach huts and other council-run facilities on 4 January.
The authority said its car park charges would remain static, although costs for monthly or annual ticket changes would rise by £5 to £30.
Any increases would come into effect from April 2022, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Fees for garden waste collection services would also increase, by £2 to £47 per year, to cover fuel cost increases and driver pay.
For most beach huts, a 2.75% increase was proposed, in agreement with the Beach Huts Association, the council said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk