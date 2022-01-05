Covid: Bury St Edmunds pupils prefer masks to home-learning
- Published
Pupils at a secondary school have said they were willing to wear masks if it means schools stay open.
Face coverings have become mandatory in classrooms in England to try to limit the spread of the Omicron variant.
Children at Sybil Andrews Academy in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, said they were happy to wear masks to "keep Covid at bay".
Head teacher Trenica King said the school was "managing Covid" but also prioritising education and welfare.
One pupil said wearing a mask could be "distracting" but it was worth it to protect people from coronavirus.
"I don't think it will affect our learning though, as we are in the classroom with our teacher for support," she said.
"It's better than being online."
Another student said he felt "safer" when people were wearing masks in school.
A third pupil said she would "rather wear a mask than [be] home-learning".
"Because with home-learning we don't get enough help," she said.
