Joshua Sahota: Care minister describes death as 'incident of avoidable harm'
A minister has described circumstances surrounding the death of a man in a mental health unit as "concerning".
Joshua Sahota, 25, took his own life in Wedgwood House, Bury St Edmunds on 9 September 2019.
An inquest heard his family had unknowingly brought in a restricted item that contributed to his death.
Care Minister Gillian Keegan said the Care Quality Commission (CQC) considered that Mr Sahota's death "was an incident of avoidable harm".
The Norfolk and Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust (NSFT), which provided mental health services to Mr Sahota, said it was doing all it could "to prevent such a tragedy being repeated".
Mr Sahota, from Kennett in Cambridgeshire, was taken to the unit in Bury St Edmunds three weeks before his death, as his mental health had declined.
In a prevention of future deaths report sent to the NSFT and the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley said Mr Sahota's relatives were not told the item - a plastic bag used to bring in clothes - was on a restricted list.
A jury inquest concluded that insufficient staffing levels at the unit had also contributed to his death.
Responding to the report, Mrs Keegan - the Minister of State for Care and Mental Health - said action had been taken by the trust "to reduce the risk of a similar incident occurring".
"The circumstances your report describes are very concerning and I am grateful to you for bringing these matters to my attention," she added.
The CQC had identified a breach of health regulations but concluded there were no grounds for a criminal prosecution, she said.
Stuart Richardson, NSFT chief executive, said: "Joshua's death was a tragic loss and we're deeply sorry for the pain caused to his family.
"We are doing all that we can to prevent such a tragedy being repeated."
The trust said it had completely banned plastic bags on all wards, and would better communicate what items were restricted to family and carers.
A spokesman for the CQC said the trust "continues to be subject to very close monitoring".
