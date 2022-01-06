Brandon death: Murder trial discontinued before start
- Published
A murder trial due to take place after the death of a woman found in a pond in a country park has been discontinued.
Andrius Vengalis, 46, of Bury Road in Brandon, Suffolk, was charged with the murder of Egle Vengaliene, 35, also of Bury Road. Her body was discovered at Brandon Country Park on 9 April.
The Crown Prosecution Service asked Ipswich Crown Court to discontinue the case due to insufficient evidence.
Suffolk Police said its inquiry would remain open.
The victim was a mother-of-five who originally came from Lithuania.
The court was told a post-mortem examination had concluded the cause of death was drowning, but it was unable to determine how this had occurred.
An inquest into Ms Vengaliene's death is still due to take place.
