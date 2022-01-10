Cladding crisis: 'The risk of life-changing bills is still there'
- Published
The housing secretary is poised to announce developers should bear the financial brunt of costs to replace flammable cladding in mid-rise flats. What will it mean to those affected?
In the aftermath of the 2017 Grenfell tower block fire which killed 72 people, fire safety defects have been discovered in hundreds of blocks of flats.
Until now, the government has said it will only pay to remove cladding in taller buildings and not those mid-rise properties which stand between 11m (36ft) and 18.5m (66ft) in height.
It has left many with crippling bills.
But an announcement is expected to be made on Monday in the House of Commons by Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Michael Gove.
Mr Gove is expected to outline proposals to make developers pay for the costs of removing dangerous cladding on mid-rise blocks.
In place of any loans taken out by leaseholders, the government will attempt to secure up to £4bn from developers towards the costs.
'It's a positive step in the right direction'
Alex Dickin, of the Ipswich Cladiators group, has been campaigning for all safety measure costs to be met by developers and government.
The town has at least 19 high-rise blocks where leaseholders face huge bills, many of them on the waterfront.
"It's a positive step in the right direction but we have some concern about the announcement," he says.
"Unfortunately the £4bn only goes towards unsafe cladding, and misses out on all of the other potential costs that leaseholders will face for other fire safety defects, such as missing fire breaks, internal compartmentation issues, fire doors and timber balconies."
"It's not going far enough. And the £4bn is also only on a voluntary basis from developers only."
Mr Dickin, whose own home is affected, is also worried about the time-frame involved in raising the £4bn and "if the developers themselves will be willingly wanting to contribute to this".
He says he is worried about the additional safety costs not included in this latest deal.
"The potential for life-changing bills and bankruptcy is still there," he says. "The costs to fix the other fire safety defects are still going to be in the thousands.
"It's extremely tough, as well as the fear of receiving a bill in the tens of thousands, we are unable to sell our homes or even re-mortgage so we are trapped in our properties.
"It's not the full picture, [but] it's a positive step in the right direction.
"The crisis and the scandal has not been ended by this news."
'There are still some huge gaps'
Sophie Bichener bought her flat in Vista Tower, Stevenage in 2017, a month before the Grenfell tower fire.
She also runs Hertfordshire Cladiators and is part of the resident led group End Our Cladding Scandal.
Ms Bichener says "it's been a long four years" since the Grenfell fire but is "really pleased that the government has realised that leaseholders shouldn't be part of the solution to this problem".
"But there are still some huge gaps in this funding and it will still see leaseholders have some life-changing bills in order to make their building safe," she says.
"My bill is around £208,000 and despite the announcement that's gone out at the weekend, I'm still looking at a bill of about £60,000 because the proposed solution doesn't address any items that are non-cladding related."
'Who I want to pay are the people responsible'
Tom Hunt, the Conservative MP for Ipswich, has been calling for more help for leaseholders since he was elected.
"So from what I've read it is good news that those in lower rise buildings won't have to go for loans or get grants instead," he says.
"We've come quite a long way forward but it does seem that it is a real battle to extract concession after concession, when in reality one would hope or like somebody to look at... in the round, and to deal with it all at once.
"If you look at Ipswich, a lot of the people who built these properties no longer exist. Finding and holding them to account - the people who are responsible - is actually quite difficult.
"The other point here is that I do agree that the leaseholders absolutely should not pay, but I think if you can possibly avoid it, I don't particularly want the taxpayer to pay either.
"Who I want to pay are the people responsible for this but there are sometimes occasions when it is difficult to find those people and, failing that, the taxpayer should step in."
The housing secretary has said he will be "absolutely willing to use legal rules" to make builders pay for the removal of unsafe cladding from lower-height buildings.
Michael Gove has written to firms, giving them until March to agree a plan to protect leaseholders trapped in "unsellable homes".
The government has so far only promised to pay to remove cladding in taller buildings, not those between 11m and 18m high.
Removing cladding can cost millions of pounds per block, with the cost often being borne by individual flat owners, under the leasehold system in England and Wales.