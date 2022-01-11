A11: Horse killed on Suffolk road after being hit by a lorry
A loose horse has been killed on a major road after it was hit by a lorry.
National Highways said the northbound carriageway of the A11 had to be closed twice following two incidents involving the animals.
Suffolk Police said it was first called to Red Lodge at about 23:50 GMT on Monday and closed the road for about an hour.
The road was later closed again for about four hours when more horses got on the carriageway.
The road, between the B1085 and Chippenham, reopened at about 09:00.
National Highways said police were "working to secure the horses in their field".
The driver of the lorry was not injured.
