BBC News

Debenhams: Unex in talks over old Ipswich store

Published
Image source, Ben Parker/BBC
Image caption,
Work is under way at the former Debenhams in Ipswich to make way for new tenants

The company that bought a town's prominent former Debenhams store said it was in talks with two new potential tenants, plus restaurant chains.

The site in Ipswich's Cornhill was bought by The Unex Group for more than £3m in April.

Unex, headed by property tycoon and racehorse owner William Gredley, has changed the building's name from Waterloo House to Unex House.

The firm said it was in the process of stripping out the four-storey building.

Image caption,
The prominent building is on the Cornhill

Managing director Adrian Morris said: "We have demolition contractors stripping the building out and they are due to complete these strip out works circa end of March/early April.

"We are in detailed discussion with two occupiers which between them want to take the first and second floors, and potentially part of the ground floor.

"We have several restaurant chains keen to take space also."

Image source, Ben Parker/BBC
Image caption,
Building owners Unex said the building was expected to be stripped out by early April
Image source, Ben Parker/BBC
Image caption,
It said two occupiers wanted to take the first and second floors

Online fashion retailer Boohoo bought the Debenhams brand and website in January 2021 but the £55m deal meant the 118 High Street stores would close.

Ipswich's store was described as "prominent" by borough council leader David Ellesmere.

The building was built in 1975 and Debenhams' tenancy agreement started on 8 August 1977, according to the sale documents.

Image source, Ben Parker/BBC
Image caption,
Debenhams was in the building for more than four decades
Image source, Ben Parker/BBC
Image caption,
It had its own restaurant on the second floor

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics