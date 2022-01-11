Rushmere St Andrew: Cash pledged for mobile speed device
- Published
Money has been pledged to help cut speeding traffic along a string of busy routes in and out of a town.
A mobile speed indicator device - signs which flash the drivers' speed as they approach the camera - will be used in Rushmere St Andrew's, near Ipswich.
It will be switched between Foxhall Road, Playford Road, Arundel Way, Rushmere Street and Woodbridge Road.
All five are in and around east Ipswich, where speeding has been identified as an issue.
East Suffolk Council's community partnership committee for Kesgrave, Rushmere St Andrew, Martlesham, Carlford and Fynn Valley agreed to fund the £3,730 device to be used in those roads and slow down motorists.
James Wright, of Rushmere St Andrew Parish Council, said: "It is a significant issue... on several of the roads."
The kit will also collect data to monitor the impact it has on reducing speeds to determine if more safety measures are needed in future, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
In addition to the Rushmere speeding device, funding was also secured for a similar device for the villages in Carlford and Fynn Valley to help reduce speeding there.