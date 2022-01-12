Woodbridge school searches for buried time capsule
A school is searching for a time capsule buried more than 20 years ago, but its location is unknown.
Kyson Primary School in Woodbridge, Suffolk, said it was made aware of the box by a family who had lost a loved one who was a child when it was buried, and had put items in it.
The school, however, did not know where the box was and made a public appeal.
Head teacher Tom Gunson said the search had been narrowed after former pupils came forward to help.
Among those who responded to Mr Gunson's appeal on BBC Radio Suffolk and in a local newspaper was James Chapman.
Mr Chapman said he was at the school from 1992 to 1999 and he helped bury a time capsule in 1999 to commemorate the millennium.
He said it was buried near "what we used to call the new play area" and he remembered putting in a CD of music at the time and some letters.
"It will be nice to dig it up and see what's in there," he said.
Mr Gunson said thanks to Mr Chapman and other former pupils, they think they "have a convenient spot to narrow our search down", near a tree on the school site.
He said one of the pupils, Joshua, eight, would use a metal detector over the area to see if they had any joy.
When they do find it, it will go back in the ground with more things in there from the present, he said.
"I will leave a note to the head teacher of the school in 25 years' time to let them know where it is buried this time though," he added.