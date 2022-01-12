PM apology 'too little, too late', says bereaved Felixstowe mother
- Published
The prime minister's apology for attending a "bring your own booze" No 10 party was "too little, too late", a bereaved mother has said.
Susan Chapman's son John, 43, died from Covid-19 and his funeral was held on the same day as the May 2020 party.
Mrs Chapman, from Felixstowe, Suffolk, said Boris Johnson's words were "hollow because he has said sorry before".
Mr Johnson said he understood the "rage" of people who had "made huge sacrifices throughout this pandemic".
It is understood that about 30 people attended the event on 20 May 2020.
Mrs Chapman said only 12 people were able to attend her son's funeral that day, in line with lockdown guidance.
Mr Chapman had a heart attack at home in Felixstowe on 1 April 2020 and was taken to the specialist heart hospital, Royal Papworth in Cambridge.
He died on 21 April and a post-mortem confirmed his death had been caused by the coronavirus, which is known to cause heart complications in those like Mr Chapman without existing heart disease.
Mrs Chapman, 68, said her son's wife Claire was able to speak to him on the phone while in hospital, but the family never saw him again.
Mr Chapman's parents watched his funeral live-streamed from their car to reduce their exposure to the virus.
"To hear there was a gathering... in a garden with wine - maybe I should have invited my family to bring wine to the crematorium?" Mrs Chapman said.
"I cannot believe how many things have come up and been said, meetings, parties, trips to castles and all the rest of it."
Mrs Chapman added she wanted the prime minister to "answer for what has gone on in the past two years, whether that's from an inquiry afterwards or whether he stays and attempts to lead the country in a better manner".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk