Two adults and child rescued from River Orwell estuary mud
- Published
Firefighters have rescued three people including a child stuck in mud on a river bank.
Suffolk Fire Service said it was called by HM Coastguard to the River Orwell, near Orwell Country Park on the outskirts of Ipswich, just after 17:00 GMT on Thursday.
It said it worked with the coastguard to bring the group to safety in just over an hour.
The three were transported to safety via a lifeboat, the fire service said.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.