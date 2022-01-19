Suffolk: Thieves steal seven Royal Mail heritage postboxes
- Published
The theft of seven heritage-style Royal Mail postboxes from rural locations are believed to be linked, police have said.
They were taken from several villages in Suffolk between 7 and 18 January.
It follows the theft of three historical Royal Mail postboxes from Norfolk in recent weeks.
Sgt Brian Calver from Suffolk Police said: "Such thefts are a big loss of heritage and identity to the village from where they are stolen from."
Officers said they believed the Suffolk thefts were linked and the postboxes had been targeted.
It is believed the boxes were cut from their mounting metal or wood post, possibly using angle grinders and chain saws, the force said.
Sgt Calver said: "We know that these are quite valuable and attractive for their antique/collectible resale value, but we are keeping an open mind in that they could be going for their scrap metal value as well."
He added the thefts caused disruption "to individuals who have posted important letters and documents and, that as a consequence, are then sadly lost".
Suffolk Police said postboxes had been taken in:
- Hinderclay Road, Rickinghall
- Church View Road, Wixoe
- Pound Green, Cowlinge
- The Green, Hawkedon
- Chapel Street, Stoke By Clare
- The Green, Chedburgh
- Depden Green
Royal Mail has been contacted for comment.
