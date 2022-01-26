BBC News

Elmy Cycles: Ipswich bike shop marks 100th anniversary

Image source, Luke Deal/BBC
Image caption,
Steve Grimwood, who is the current owner of Elmy Cycles, started working there 30 years ago

A bike shop in Ipswich is celebrating 100 years of trading in the town.

Elmy Cycles, which was established on 30 January 1922, is inviting customers past and present to join its celebrations from Friday.

The business was founded by brothers Arthur and Harry Elmy, and is now owned by Steve Grimwood, who started work at the shop 30 years ago.

Mr Grimwood said it was "fantastic" to be marking the store's centenary and ongoing community support.

He said: "It's a dedication to all the staff who have worked for me over the years, our customers - we often see the third generation of a family coming in to buy their bicycles - and being part of the heart of the community.

"Being part of Ipswich really means a lot to me, we could've moved out of town many years ago when the trend was to move to out of town stores and centres but we stuck to our guns and the support we've had from the local community has really paid dividends."

Image source, Elmy Cycles
Image caption,
The business was founded by two brothers, Arthur and Harry Elmy, in a small converted front room of a terraced house in Back Hamlet
Image source, Elmy Cycles
Image caption,
In those days, the shop served the passing cyclist and motorcyclist
Image source, Elmy Cycles
Image caption,
In 1927, it moved around the corner to St Helen's Street in Ipswich
Image source, Elmy Cycles
Image caption,
Steve Grimwood started work as Mr Elmy's mechanic and helper, before he eventually took over the business
Image source, Luke Deal/BBC
Image caption,
Elmy Cycles moved to its current building about 15 years ago
Image source, Luke Deal/BBC
Image caption,
"We have got bicycles for normal people, people who want to cycle to work, to get around, entry level bicycles for the whole family," says Mr Grimwood
Image source, Luke Deal/BBC
Image caption,
"Upstairs we have the enthusiasts' bikes, we have a showroom for the club members, the racing cyclists, the mountain bikers, we really try to cater for everybody here," he adds
Image source, Elmy Cycles
Image caption,
The shop has also supported riders with its race team, and it still does today
Image source, Elmy Cycles
Image caption,
Mr Grimwood says: "When we started, it would be normal for an average, everyday bicycle to cost a month's salary and almost every bicycle we sold was 'on the book' , so the prices of bikes haven't changed an awful lot"
Image source, Elmy Cycles
Image caption,
What has changed, however, is the material bikes are made from - Mr Grimwood says: "When the shop started, everything was made of steel, then aluminium started to come into fashion, and now a lot of the bicycles are made out of carbon fibre"

