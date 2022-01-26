Elmy Cycles: Ipswich bike shop marks 100th anniversary
A bike shop in Ipswich is celebrating 100 years of trading in the town.
Elmy Cycles, which was established on 30 January 1922, is inviting customers past and present to join its celebrations from Friday.
The business was founded by brothers Arthur and Harry Elmy, and is now owned by Steve Grimwood, who started work at the shop 30 years ago.
Mr Grimwood said it was "fantastic" to be marking the store's centenary and ongoing community support.
He said: "It's a dedication to all the staff who have worked for me over the years, our customers - we often see the third generation of a family coming in to buy their bicycles - and being part of the heart of the community.
"Being part of Ipswich really means a lot to me, we could've moved out of town many years ago when the trend was to move to out of town stores and centres but we stuck to our guns and the support we've had from the local community has really paid dividends."