BBC News

Firefighters tackle blaze at Woodbridge home

Published
Image caption,
The fire service said the two people in the property had got out before its arrival, and there were no injuries

Fire crews tackled a blaze that had started in the boiler room of a house.

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Cumberland Street in Woodbridge, Suffolk at about 06:55 GMT.

Watch manager Adrian Mason said the two people in the property had got out of the town centre building before the fire service's arrival, and there were no injuries.

He said the cause was still under investigation but it was believed to be "to do with the electrics".

Image caption,
The fire started at Cumberland Street in Woodbridge, Suffolk, started at about 06:55 GMT

Part of Cumberland Street was closed while the fire service was at the scene.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics