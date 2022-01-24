Firefighters tackle blaze at Woodbridge home
Fire crews tackled a blaze that had started in the boiler room of a house.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to Cumberland Street in Woodbridge, Suffolk at about 06:55 GMT.
Watch manager Adrian Mason said the two people in the property had got out of the town centre building before the fire service's arrival, and there were no injuries.
He said the cause was still under investigation but it was believed to be "to do with the electrics".
Part of Cumberland Street was closed while the fire service was at the scene.
