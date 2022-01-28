East Suffolk Council approves £339m capital spending plans
A council has agreed to spend £339m over the next four years on measures including flood defences, improving its housing stock and a new leisure centre.
East Suffolk Council voted to approve the four-year capital expenditure programme on Wednesday.
Some £118m has been allocated from the budget for planning and coastal management with a further £36.86m for economic development and regeneration.
Councillor Maurice Cook said it was a comprehensive capital programme.
Mr Cook, cabinet member for resources, said: "The council tax payer is at the heart of all financial decisions, and so many of the projects not only provide new or improved facilities, but also develop more assets and income streams for the council in order that the reliance on council tax for providing vital services can be minimised."
Major investments over the period include £96m for permanent flood defences to protect homes and businesses in Lowestoft and £50m for the Felixstowe North Garden Neighbourhood Regeneration Project, to include £44m towards a new leisure centre and its associated infrastructure.
Southwold Harbour and caravan park would receive £14.2m, although that was dependant on external funding, the council said.
Start-up units for local businesses in Lowestoft would benefit from £6.4m, while the south seafront area and Martello Cafe in Felixstowe would get funding of £5.75m for development.
Almost £4m would be available for flood defences in Thorpeness, although some of that was subject to external funding, the council said.
