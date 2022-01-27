Suffolk warm homes help offered as energy prices rise
A new service has been set up to help people cope with rising energy costs.
Warm Homes Suffolk has been established by each council in Suffolk to offer help and advice on reducing energy bills and usage.
Conservative councillor Andy Drummond, from Suffolk County Council, said help was there to make sure people "don't have to live in a cold house".
Funding for the £2.7m project has come from a government grant.
The bid was led by Suffolk County Council, with funding from the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy.
Mr Drummond, chairman of the Suffolk Environment Cabinet Members group, said it would offer "valuable support and advice".
"We want to assure people that help is out there, so that you don't have to live in a cold house, or become unwell, by worrying about your energy bills."
Anyone with concerns has been asked to get in touch.
