Africa Alive: Rhino calf seen exploring enclosure for first time

Published
Image source, Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Image caption,
The southern white rhino calf is the first to be born at Africa Alive near Lowestoft, Suffolk

A six-week-old rhino calf has been seen exploring her enclosure for the first time with her mother.

The southern white rhino calf was born on 18 December at Africa Alive in Kessingland, Suffolk, as part of the European breeding programme.

On Thursday, the calf was officially named Zawadi, which means "gift" in Swahili, after a public poll.

Zawadi's mother Nijiri has been described as an "amazing" first-time parent by keepers.

Image source, Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Image caption,
Six names picked by keepers were put to a public vote
Image source, Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Image caption,
It was the first time Zawadi was seen exploring her surroundings since her birth

The enclosure is home to five southern white rhinos, which are not officially classed as endangered, but were previously hunted to near-extinction.

Due to conservation efforts, numbers of the animals have risen to about 18,000.

Image source, Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Image caption,
The rhinos are based in the Plains of Africa enclosure

