Suffolk churchwarden thought to be youngest in England
- Published
A teenager has become what is thought to be England's youngest churchwarden.
Ben Jenkins was appointed during a recent service at St Nicolas in Stanningfield, Suffolk.
The 19-year-old said he wanted to "make a difference" to his local church and community.
The Bishop of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich, the Right Reverend Martin Seeley, said it was "wonderful" to see younger people coming forward to serve their churches.
Mr Jenkins was elected to the office of churchwarden at the Diocese of St Edmundsbury and Ipswich's annual parochial church meeting in December.
He was appointed by the Bishop of Dunwich, the Right Reverend Mike Harrison.
The Church of England diocese said his appointment made Mr Jenkins the youngest churchwarden in Suffolk, and he was thought to be the youngest in England.
Of his new role, the teenager said: "The church is a really important part of community life in rural areas and I want to ensure this continues.
"Lots of young people my age volunteer with different organisations. I felt called to make a difference in my local church and community."