Black Panther costume exhibition embarks on Suffolk tour
- Published
An exhibition of Oscar-winning costumes from Marvel Studio's Black Panther film has embarked on a year-long tour.
The Power Of Stories opened at Christchurch Mansion in Ipswich last June and has now gone on show at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds.
It features outfits worn in the blockbuster movie by three main characters, including T'Challa.
Organisers of the display said it would act as a "catalyst to enable community stories to come to life".
Throughout the year, the exhibition will travel to three museums across Suffolk, where it will be "re-imagined" at each place.
It will remain in Bury St Edmunds until 28 April and then go to the Museum of East Anglian Life, Stowmarket, from June to September, and Snape Maltings from October to January 2023.
In Bury St Edmunds, visitors will be able to see historic museum objects, comic books, comic book art and photography from the Ipswich exhibition, which attracted 23,700 people from June to October 2021.
Historian Imani Sorhaindo, who helped produce the original exhibition, said: "My role in collaborating with the museum helps to bring the voice of marginalised groups whose narratives are often unheard.
"I play a key role in helping to ensure historical tactile or digital objects and written content is portrayed in a balanced and accurate way."
Organisers said the exhibition was "far reaching" as it achieved its aim to attract "a greater diversity of people to Christchurch Mansion" and it inspired the creation of Ipswich-based social enterprise, Aspire Black Suffolk CIC.
Elma Glasgow, co-director of Aspire, said: "As the company was born out of Power of Stories in Ipswich, it feels right that we continue this innovative work to help bring about long-lasting equality."
The exhibition was produced by Ipswich Museums, with support from Arts Council England.
