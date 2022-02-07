West Suffolk Hospital apologises to sexual assault victim
- Published
A hospital trust has apologised to a mental health patient whose claims were dismissed when she reported being sexually assaulted in its accident and emergency department.
The victim said she was sexually assaulted by a male patient at the West Suffolk Hospital in January last year.
A review into the incident said it was reported, but a staff member recorded "this has not happened", as first reported by the Health Service Journal.
The trust said action had been taken.
The victim, not named for legal reasons, was admitted to the unit in Bury St Edmunds after an overdose.
According to the Health Service Journal (HSJ), a review into the incident found a member of staff recorded that the assault had not happened because the male patient in the next door cubicle was under constant observation and had not left his bed.
This was found to be incorrect, it said.
The victim said she reported the incident to the hospital and the police, but it was not escalated until she contacted the trust to complain.
She told HSJ she was left "shocked, confused and furious" over the way hospital staff had dealt with it.
Dr Paul Molyneux, interim medical director at West Suffolk NHS Foundation Trust, said they were "very sorry for the distressing experience" the patient had while in their care.
"We know that the support given at the time could and should have been better," he said.
He said the trust had since carried out an incident investigation and its findings and recommendations "have resulted in several actions being put in place".
"These actions mean that staff have the training and knowledge to deal with these kinds of allegations sensitively and appropriately so they are escalated in the right way in a timely manner," he added.
