Ipswich: Waterfront craft beer bar gets green light
A new waterside bar has been approved by planners despite fears over anti-social behaviour.
Scottish craft beer brewery and pub operator Brewdog will open its first Suffolk venue in Ipswich.
Planning permission has been granted by Ipswich Borough Council after it granted an alcohol licence last month.
Residents had raised concerns over noise, littering and parking, but Brewdog has said the bar would be an "asset to the local community".
Brewdog will take over the boarded-up former La Tour Cycle Café unit at the Stoke Bridge end of the waterfront.
It would be its first site in Suffolk and the firm said it would spend £750,000 on refurbishment and it would employ about 20 staff when it opened.
The plans were approved by the council, subject to a range of conditions
These included that the bar would only be open from 10:00 to 23:00 from Sunday to Thursday, and 10:00 to 24:00 on Fridays and Saturdays, while noise assessment recommendations needed implementing.
Brewdog has about 70 bars in the UK, with the nearest ones to Ipswich being in Norwich, Cambridge or London.
