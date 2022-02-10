Lowestoft: Burglars steal satin pouch containing baby's ashes
A mother is appealing for the return of a pouch containing her baby's ashes after they were taken in a burglary.
Thieves broke into Nina Bligh's home on Normanston Drive, Lowestoft, on 3 February between 15:45 and 17:20 GMT, Suffolk Police said.
Ms Bligh believes the purple drawstring pouch was taken by thieves who stole her jewellery and a trinket box where the ashes were kept.
She said the worst thing was "knowing they've probably just thrown it away".
Ms Bligh said she had come home from a boxing club with her children when she noticed something was wrong.
She said: "We walked through to the dining area and my eldest started to scream because there was glass all over the floor and the back doors had been smashed through".
Her bedroom had been ransacked, with jewellery stolen and the satin pouch containing her baby's ashes missing.
She said: "I think the overwhelming emotion I'm feeling is the sadness, really, from them taking something that is completely irreplaceable to me."
Ms Bligh said she decided to have her baby cremated after a miscarriage, with "the intention baby would one day be buried with me".
She has asked neighbours to check gardens and parks in case the pouch had been thrown away.
She added: "These ashes are very precious to me and I would be so grateful if I could just have them back."