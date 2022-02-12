Lowestoft: Movies wanted for UK's most easterly film festival
Submissions have been opened for what organisers have described as the UK's most easterly film festival.
Film makers can contribute their work for the event in Lowestoft, Suffolk, with the screenings due to take place in October.
Ness Point in Lowestoft is the most easterly point in Britain, as confirmed by the mapping agency Ordnance Survey.
One of organisers, Joshua Freemantle, said: "There's a rich heritage of cinema, art and film within the town."
The festival, running for the first time, will have categories such as best documentary, best British short film and a best of Lowestoft award.
'Have some fun'
Mr Freemantle said: "I've always wanted Lowestoft to have its own film festival.
"I feel like the creativity in our region isn't given nearly enough credit."
Along with Patrick Johnson, Mr Freemantle runs Sunrise Studios which is a community production company and part of the Access Community Trust charity operating across Norfolk and Suffolk.
Co-organiser of the festival, Mr Johnson, said: "I almost wish Lowestoft Film Festival existed back when I was a full-time student.
"It's the perfect excuse to try something new, get creative with what you have and have some fun."
The festival will be co-produced by youngsters from the Young Film Programmers' Network for 16-25 year olds, which is supported by BFI Film Academy.
