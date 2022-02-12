Ipswich dairy's appeal after delivery van stolen overnight
- Published
A milk delivery van has been stolen shortly before workers began their overnight shift at a dairy.
Adrian Foulger, from Foulgers Dairy at Tuddenham, near Ipswich, Suffolk, said it was his only unmarked van.
The thieves were caught on CCTV breaking into the building just before 21:00 GMT and staff discovered the theft as they began work an hour later.
Mr Foulger appealed on social media for help in tracing the white Mercedes van and police are investigating.
The 10-year-old van was used for delivering to Foulgers' retail customers, including care homes.
Mr Foulger said "thankfully" he had a spare van which could make the deliveries, which begin from midnight and serve about 5,000 customers.
An "insignificant" amount of cash was also stolen.
Suffolk Police have been asked to comment.
