Large fire destroys Monks Eleigh barn
- Published
Firefighters took more than 16 hours to extinguish a blaze that completely destroyed a barn.
Crews were called to the blaze at a farm on Highlands Road in Monks Eleigh, near Sudbury, Suffolk, at about 16:35 GMT on Friday.
At the height of the fire, 19 crews from across the county were called out.
People using a nearby road were advised to take extra care because of the amount of smoke, and crews remained at the scene overnight.
Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was out by about 09:00 on Saturday.
