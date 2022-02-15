Norfolk and Suffolk flooding project gets £6.4m funding boost
- Published
A project designed to tackle flooding in rural communities across two counties has been awarded £6.4m.
Norfolk and Suffolk's Reclaim the Rain scheme was one of 25 projects chosen to take part in the government's six-year Flood and Coastal Resilience Innovation Programme.
It aims to work with at least six rural communities to find ways to manage and reuse flood water.
The funding was welcomed by the two county councils.
Norfolk and Suffolk both face considerable surface water flood risk, while also being part of the driest region in the UK.
The councils said the project would deliver beneficial flood water reuse by agriculture, industry, communities and the environment, combined with nature-based flood management solutions.
Paul West, Suffolk County Council's Conservative cabinet member for flooding, said: "Flooding is a very real and challenging issue across many areas and there is much we are doing to minimise the plight [of] our residents.
"This project will take our efforts to the next level by working with communities to capture that excess water and put it to good use.
"We live in the driest part of the UK, so every drop that falls on it is precious - any way that we can find a more sustainable use for this water will benefit us now and in years to come."
The councils said the project could result in the provision of habitat creation and restoration and encourage the building of rain gardens.
Martin Wilby, Norfolk County Council's Conservative cabinet member for highways, infrastructure and transport, urged people to find out more about the Reclaim the Rain project and let them know what would help manage and reuse water in their area.
Other areas to benefit from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) funding include Central Bedfordshire and Southend-on-Sea in Essex.
Defra said the 25 projects would help "inform future approaches to prepare communities for flooding and coastal change".
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk