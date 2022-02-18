Mid Suffolk District Council by-election: Authority remains deadlocked
A district council has remained in political deadlock after the Green Party held its seat in a by-election.
Green candidate Austin Davies secured 845 votes in Thurston to keep the seat for the party at Mid Suffolk District Council.
The by-election was prompted by Green councillor Wendy Turner moving to Sheffield to be closer to family.
A by-election win for the Tories would have given them overall control of the council.
Mr Davies received more than twice as many votes in the by-election, which had a turnout of 28.4%, as the Conservative candidate Philippa Wilding, who got 399 votes.
The council has 16 Conservatives in coalition with one independent, and 12 Greens and five Lib Dems uniting in opposition.
It means on split decisions, the administration uses the casting vote of the Conservative council chairman, as reported by the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"I am humbled and delighted that the constituents of the Thurston ward have put their trust in me to be their district councillor," said Mr Davies.
"I will continue to listen to their needs and wishes and work hard to find appropriate solutions for our community."