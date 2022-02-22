Storm Franklin: Eight hundred homes in the East still without power
Eight hundred homes in the East of England are still without power following the recent storms, UK Power Networks has said.
The company said 500 homes in Suffolk and 200 in Essex were still affected, with only a "few isolated pockets of properties" elsewhere without power.
The situation on the trains is continuing to ease, with Greater Anglia and C2C saying all lines are open.
However, passengers have been advised to check for updates before travelling.
Flood waters continued to cause issues around the region.
Essex Fire Service said it rescued a man after a lorry was trapped in a flood in Wallasea Island.