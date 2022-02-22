BBC News

Storm Franklin: Eight hundred homes in the East still without power

Image source, NikNak1970/BBC Weather Watchers
Image caption,
Thousands of trees have come down across the region as a result of the storms

Eight hundred homes in the East of England are still without power following the recent storms, UK Power Networks has said.

The company said 500 homes in Suffolk and 200 in Essex were still affected, with only a "few isolated pockets of properties" elsewhere without power.

The situation on the trains is continuing to ease, with Greater Anglia and C2C saying all lines are open.

However, passengers have been advised to check for updates before travelling.

Image source, Essex Fire Service
Image caption,
A man was helped to safety in Wallasea Island

Flood waters continued to cause issues around the region.

Essex Fire Service said it rescued a man after a lorry was trapped in a flood in Wallasea Island.

