Framlingham: Parts of Detectorists club hall to be sold
Fans of the BBC series Detectorists are to be offered the chance to buy items from one of its sets after a building where it was filmed was demolished.
The show, created by Mackenzie Crook, was set in Danebury, a fictional Essex town, but shot in Framlingham, Suffolk.
St Michael's Rooms, used as Danebury Metal Detectorist Club, is due to be replaced by a new community hall.
Fundraiser Catherine Johnson said: "We've saved many things for the fans and anyone interested in the building."
Items such as "Sheila's tea urn", "Terry's lecterns" and the hall's "squeaky doors" will be auctioned next month.
Lots will also include signs, chairs and doors from the show and an "original piece of artwork" by Crook, Ms Johnson said.
The money raised will go towards the Castle Community Rooms, which will replace the building, which was next to Framlingham's parish church.
Detectorists centres on Andy, played by Crook, and Toby Jones's Lance as they try to balance their hobby of metal detecting with their often problematic personal lives.
Crook also wrote and directed the BBC Four show which won two Baftas and a Rose d'Or award.
The Reverend Chris Davey, rector for Framlingham and Saxtead, said there was "a little bit of sadness" from Detectorists fans when it announced the building would be demolished.
But he said it was "beyond saving and now [the fans] are behind us to help build the new building".
The 130-year-old St Michael's Rooms was a "quintessential village hall", but its replacement would be "environmentally-sensitive and completely accessible," he added.
Items will be on sale in the online auction from 25 March to the 3 April.
