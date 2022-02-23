Power restored to 'vast majority' of homes in the East
- Published
Power supplies to homes in the East of England affected by Storm Eunice have "in the vast majority been restored", UK Power Networks said.
It said there were a few "isolated cases where final complex repairs are being completed or we cannot gain access to customer properties".
The company said there were still about 600 properties across the East region without power.
These included 349 in Suffolk, 80 in Norfolk and 35 in Essex.
On Saturday, after Storm Eunice, UK Power Networks said the weather caused a "month's worth of faults in a day" and it had restored electricity to 552,850 properties with 28,900 still to do.
Storm Franklin then swept through on Sunday into Monday.
The company said: "Our engineers continue to work 24/7 to ensure that every single customer affected has their power restored as soon as possible.
"We appreciate how difficult it is for anyone experiencing an extended power cut, and have teams of customer support staff out helping customers at home.
"We are also running food vans as well as offering hotel rooms and meals for those who need it."
The Met Office had a red warning for wind in place across parts of East Anglia between 10:00 and 15:00 GMT on Friday for Storm Eunice.
A yellow warning was then in place from Sunday to Monday due to Storm Franklin.
Disruption was caused across the rail network and Essex Fire and Rescue Service described Friday as "one of its busiest days in more than 30 years".
Flooding also caused issues in parts of the region on Monday and Tuesday, including at in Wallasea Island where Essex Fire Service rescued a man after a lorry was trapped in a flood.