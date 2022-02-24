Covid-19: What do people in Lowestoft make of the end of isolation rules? By Ian Barmer & Pete Cooper

BBC News, East Published 59 minutes ago

Image source, PA Media Image caption, Those who test positive for Covid-19 will no longer be required by law to self-isolate

Covid restrictions in England have now come to an end as part of the government's "Living with Covid" plan. One of the most significant changes is that people will no longer legally have to self-isolate if they test positive for coronavirus. What do businesses and people in Lowestoft in Suffolk think?

'It's business as usual'

Image source, Ian Barmer/BBC Image caption, Hospitality business owner David Moss believes the end of restrictions will bring customers back to pubs

David Moss runs five pubs in and around Lowestoft and says self-isolation had a significant impact on his venues.

"We got to one point where we had to keep one of our businesses closed for three days as our entire staff had gone down with it," he says.

He says the changes will now "make life easier for all our staff".

"We are now going to follow the guidelines to the letter of the law, we are just open, it's business as usual," he says.

Mr Moss says the he "wants to make the customers feel safe and the staff feel safe".

"[If] any [member of] staff feels any symptoms whatsoever, it's a bit like the flu now, if you're not feeling right don't come to work, don't pass it on to your colleagues and don't pass it on to the customers," he says.

Image source, Ian Barmer/BBC Image caption, David Moss says he had staffing issues because of the self-isolation rules

"We've been supported by the costumers unbelievably, they just couldn't wait to come back," Mr Moss says. "I just believe we'll get more and more people coming out.

"They'll just go about their normal days now."

'We should be looking after the vulnerable'

Image source, Ian Barmer/BBC Image caption, Emma Butler-Smith from Lowestoft's Marina Theatre says some rules should have remained in place

Emma Butler-Smith, chief executive at the Marina Theatre in Lowestoft, believes restrictions have been lifted "probably a little bit early".

"I'm not wildly keen about it," she says, "but I do understand people have to make decisions about these things and when they make them we have to review our behaviour and go from there," she says.

She says "absolutely nothing" will change at the theatre.

"All of my staff will continue to wear masks, we continue to fog and sanitise the auditorium, we have hand sanitiser everywhere, we will still advise our customers to wear a mask but we are not going to make anyone wear one," she says.

Image source, Richard Knights/BBC Image caption, Customers at the Marina theatre will be asked to wear masks but will not required to do so

After a meeting with theatre staff it was decided that those who have Covid would still isolate "for a few days".

"I still don't really want anyone who's ill working with people who aren't ill," she says.

Ms Butler-Smith adds: "Life does go on but I don't think there's any reason to get rid of every single restriction and every single protection for people in the community who are not as well as other people.

"I am clinically extremely vulnerable, I'm watching myself all the time, I'm relatively careful and I think there's a lot of people out there who are in a similar position and we should be looking after them."

'Most people want to get back to normal'

Image source, Ian Barmer/BBC Image caption, Richard Woolnough says people will have to take responsibility now the self-isolation law has been removed

Lowestoft resident Richard Woolnough believes the end of self-isolation rules is "going to be a bit of worry".

He says he is "still going to wear a mask when in and amongst the crowds".

"Going out in the fresh air will be a good thing, now the weather is getting better," he says.

He says the end of self-isolation is "what most people want, to get back to an almost normal lifestyle".

"There's got to be a lot of self-control. If you feel you're going to be in a vulnerable situation then possibly the thing is not to get into that situation," he adds.

'If you've got Covid you should isolate'

Image source, Ian Barmer/BBC Image caption, Lowestoft shopper Pat Sear believes people who get Covid should still be required to self-isolate

Pat Sear says the change is "disgusting".

She says: "We've got to get back to normal but I do think if you've got Covid you should isolate.

"You're going to go into work and give it to everybody. Even the businesses are going to suffer as well.

"I'm very vulnerable, I've had cancer twice, I'm trying my best to do what we should do and I've isolated for a couple of years."