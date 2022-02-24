East Suffolk Council works with police to tackle car gatherings
A council said it was working closely with police to prevent cars speeding along a bypass and gathering at a retail park.
Residents in Kessingland, Suffolk have reported vehicles meeting at Gateway Retail Park and erratic driving nearby.
East Suffolk Council said it was looking at implementing community protection notices or public space protection orders.
Breaching a community protection notice could result in a fine of £2,500.
Councillor Mary Rudd, cabinet member for community health, said: "Police have carried out plain clothes and uniform patrols as part of their ongoing operation, which has included Section 59 seizures of vehicles."
Ms Rudd also said there had been discussions about installing a barrier on the retail park car park to stop large numbers of vehicles gathering, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
"It's important to note that a public space protection order is only effective if the police has the capacity to enforce it, and therefore Suffolk Police would require provision of extra patrols," she said.
Ms Rudd said a community protection notice could be a "better first step" and one was prepared and ready for use.
"We will continue to work with key partners, including the police, to respond to problems in these locations," she said.
