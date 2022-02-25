Man arrested for arson over Ipswich bungalow fire
A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life after a bungalow was significantly damaged by fire.
Firefighters were sent to Ashcroft Road in Ipswich at 02:30 GMT, with nine crews required in total.
Suffolk Police said all occupants were accounted for and no one was injured. The fire also affected the adjoining garage.
A 47-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and driving with excess alcohol.
