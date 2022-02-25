BBC News

Man arrested for arson over Ipswich bungalow fire

Published
Image source, Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service
Image caption,
Fire crews were on site in Ashcroft Road until at least 05:00 BST

A man has been arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life after a bungalow was significantly damaged by fire.

Firefighters were sent to Ashcroft Road in Ipswich at 02:30 GMT, with nine crews required in total.

Suffolk Police said all occupants were accounted for and no one was injured. The fire also affected the adjoining garage.

A 47-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and driving with excess alcohol.

Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

Related Topics