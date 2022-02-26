Ipswich Tory councillor suspended for pro-Russia posts
A Conservative councillor has been suspended from his party after his social media posts appeared to support Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.
Shayne Pooley, who represents the Gainsborough ward for Ipswich Borough Council, has apologised.
He said he "believed false propaganda" and his posts were "wrong".
Councillor Ian Fisher, the leader of the Conservatives on the council, said the comments would be investigated.
The posts have since been deleted.
In a statement on Facebook, Mr Pooley said: "Upon reflection I can see that my social media posts were wrong and were made as a result of believing false propaganda that has been presented as facts.
"I profusely and sincerely apologise for any offence that I have caused and offer my support to the people of Ukraine."
Mr Fisher said he knew about the posts on Friday afternoon and "within an hour the party and the Conservative group at the borough had taken action to suspend the councillor upon further investigation".
He confirmed he had spoken to Mr Pooley on Friday and Saturday morning and "an investigation will be held over the next 24 to 48 hours".
"Once the councillor in question had realised the error of his thought, it was actually deleted," he added.
"Social media has a habit of catching up with you, it can catch you out from time to time."
Ipswich Borough Council said it would show its support for Ukraine by lighting up the town hall blue and yellow from Saturday night.
Mr Fisher said: "We need to show solidarity with Ukraine and the awful time they are going through.
"I think we want to see a peaceful end to the conflict and I don't really think there is any conversation to be had who the aggressor is here, and its Vladimir Putin."
