Ipswich weddings switched to town hall venue

The Pickwick Room at Ipswich Town Hall is being renovated into a space for ceremonies for weddings and civil partnerships, with seating for about 35 guests

Wedding and civil partnership ceremonies will be switched to a different venue in a town.

St Peter House in Ipswich will be used by voluntary sector organisations, with ceremonies moved to Ipswich Town Hall.

A county council report in September initially cited anti-social behaviour concerns as the reason for the move but later said making best use of its buildings was the main driver.

A date for the switch has yet to be confirmed.

The town hall will be refurbished as part of the move.

Andrew Reid, Suffolk County Council's Conservative cabinet member for public health, public protection and communities, said: "The town hall is a prestigious building in an area of regeneration, and we are delighted to be able to offer couples this impressive new setting for their marriage and civil partnership ceremonies.

David Ellesmere, Ipswich Borough Council's Labour leader, said: "The town hall is a fantastic venue in a prime location and this deal will help to bring even more people into the town centre."

