Covid: Weekend of events planned to help Ipswich businesses
- Published
A weekend of events to help businesses bounce back after Covid will be held later this month.
Ipswich town centre will host a "pop-up department store" and a light display on the Cornhill to celebrate key workers.
There will also be live music, interactive science displays and an open mic night.
Ipswich Borough Council hopes the "Welcome Back Weekend" will increase visitor numbers to the town centre.
Councillor Sarah Barber said: "It's really good to feel the town centre is opening up again a bit more, and hopefully it will work out well for retail with things across the whole town, and to draw people back.
"It also gives artists a bit of a boost because some will have really struggled over the past two years."
The council-organised "Welcome Back Weekend" in Ipswich will be held from 11 March to 13 March, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
The empty Ancient House, formerly occupied by Lakeland, will host a marketplace of pop-up stalls from sole traders and craftspeople.
In addition, Kinetic Science Adventure CIC is taking a lease on two rooms at the town hall to host interactive public science displays, while 47 St Nicholas Street will hold an open mic night of poetry, comedy and music.