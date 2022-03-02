Eighth bird flu outbreak found at duck producers in Redgrave, Suffolk
- Published
A further outbreak of bird flu has been found in East Anglia, according to the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra).
The H5N1 strain has been found at the Gressingham Foods site near Redgrave, on the Suffolk/Norfolk border.
The outbreak means 35,000 ducks will have to be culled.
The latest outbreak - the eighth in the region - comes just four days after bird flu was discovered near Elmswell, north of Stowmarket.
Gressingham Foods said the virus had been found in one of its sheds but Suffolk trading standards officer, Sasha Watson said "a second house was also starting to show signs (of the disease) as well."
The H5N1 influenza virus is highly contagious and spreads easily within poultry flocks.
An Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) requiring all bird owners (including those with backyard chickens) to keep their flocks indoors applies across the UK.
People who own birds in villages near to the latest outbreak, including Thelnetham and Botesdale, will now have to take extra measures to keep their birds away from contagion.
Defra officials have set up a 3km (2 mile) protection zone and 10km (6 mile) surveillance zone around the premises.
Outbreaks of the disease have have also been found recently in Essex and Norfolk as well as Suffolk, and in January the BBC estimated that 1m birds had been culled in Lincolnshire alone to stop the spread of the virus.
On its website Defra said, "The UK is tackling its largest ever outbreak of bird flu with nearly 100 cases confirmed across the country since the start of November."
It has warned that wild birds migrating to the UK from mainland Europe during the winter months and other wildlife can spread the disease.
